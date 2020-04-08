Oppo add A91 to their wallet-friendly lineup

(PC World) on

Credit: Oppo

Oppo have added a new sub-$500 smartphone to their range in the form of the Oppo A91.

Priced at an Australian RRP of $499, the Oppo A91 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen (with FHD+ resolution), a MediaTek Helio P70 processor, a quad-lens rear camera (with a 48-megapixel primary sensor), a 4035mAh battery (with VOOC 3.0 flash-charging), an in-display fingerprint sensor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of on-board storage. 

“The A91 is OPPO’s latest premium but affordable device, giving Aussies a quality smartphone packed full of the features they want and need,” said Michael Tran, Managing Director at OPPO Australia.

The Oppo A91 runs on Android 9 and Oppo's own ColorOS 6.1.2 skin. In Australia, two colors are available: Lightning Black and Blazing Blue.

For those keen on a little more detail when it comes to the camera, the quad-lens kit on the back of the Oppo A91 includes a 48-megapixel (f.1.79) main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide angle (f/2.25) lens, a 2-megapixel portrait lens (f/2.4) and a 2-megapixel mono (f/2.4) lens.

Credit: Oppo

The Oppo A91 will be available through JB HiFi, Officeworks, Amazon, MobileCiti, and Woolworths Mobile from the 6th of April.  Vodafone will also have the handset from the 15th.

