How to use your Android phone as a webcam for video conferencing and virtual meetings

Keep the tape on your laptop's camera.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Michael Simon/IDG

If you’re sick of peeling the tape off your laptop's camera every time you need to call into a virtual meeting, look no further than the Android phone lying on your desk. That’s right, you can use your Android phone as a makeshift webcam for Zoom or Skype video calls—no cables required.

There are a few different apps you can use, depending on your PC. If you have a Mac, your best bet is EpocCam, which also works well with an iPhone or iPad. For Windows or Linux users, we like DroidCam. Both offer free and paid tiers, depending on your streaming needs.

No matter which app you choose, you’re going to need to install the app on your phone and a companion driver on your PC:

EpocCam: www.kinoni.com

DroicCam: www.dev47apps.com

Once you install the appropriate driver, you’ll want to restart your PC, even though it isn’t a specified step. I had issues with both installs that were rectified after a quick restart.

android webcam app IDG

DroidCam (left and center) and IP Cam (right) are good options for Windows and Linux users, but EpocCam is the easiest to use.

If you’re using EpocCam, you won’t need to open anything on your Mac or PC other than the app you want to use (Skype, Zoom, etc.). Simply launch the app on your phone and select EpocCam in your video settings. Just note: Your resolution will be limited, and you’ll see a watermark if you’re using the free version.

skype iphone webcam IDG

You can select your Android phone as a source in Skype's Audio & Video settings.

DroidCam is a little trickier, but the app has simple instructions to follow. When you launch the PC client, you’ll need to input the IP address and DroidCam port number as displayed in the app. Then simply select DroidCam as the source in your Skype or Zoom window.

If you don’t see the camera as an option, you should restart your PC or double-check the numbers in the DroidCam app. And if you’re not seeing a video image in the window, make sure both devices are using the same Wi-Fi network.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?