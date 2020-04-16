Here's how much the new iPhone SE costs in Australia

Credit: Apple

The New iPhone SE: Everything You Need To Know

The affordable mini-iPhone has gotten an overdue update but Apple are sticking to what they know people already like.

The new iPhone SE will pair up the A13 Bionic processor found in last year's iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Plus and iPhone 11 Pro with the design of the iPhone 8. Wrapped around a familiar 4.7-inch IPS Retina display, the new iPhone has a single 12-megapixel camera on the back and a TouchID fingerprint sensor on the front.

The new iPhone SE will run on the latest version of iOS, boasts IP67 water resistance and Qi wireless charging but does not come with a headphone jack. There's also a 7-megapixel selfie camera in the mix.

What does this hodge-podge of specs leave you with? A classic-looking iPhone with modern performance and a budget-friendly phone with premium perks. In many ways, the new iPhone SE feels like Apple’s take on last year’s Google Pixel 3a.

Outright

In Australia, the new iPhone SE will be available in three sizes with prices starting at AU$749 for the 64GB model. Bumping the storage up to 128GB will cost you AU$829. Finally, the 256GB version will be available at AU$999 for Australian consumers.

In Australia, Apple will be taking pre orders for the device through their website from 10PM on the 17th of April.

Expect local retailers like JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman to announce their own preorder offers prior to the launch of the new iPhone SE on the 24th of April.



On A Plan

The new Apple iPhone SE is expected to be available in Australia from the 24th of April through local telcos at a variety of price-points.

Local carriers typically announce their iPhone post-paid plans a few days after the actual reveal, so check back then for more information on which plans will offer the best value within your budget.

In the meantime, the usual rules apply. We estimate that the price of getting an 2020 iPhone SE on a post-paid plan through Telstra will start at $70/month for a 36-month contract or $81/month for a 24-month contract. We arrived at this number by simply taking the RRP of the new iPhone SE ($749), dividing it by the number of months and then adding on the price of Telstra's cheapest phone plan ($50). Obviously, if you opt for more data or on-board storage, that number will go up but it’s a good measure of where telco pricing for the new iPhone is likely to sit.

iPhone SE vs iPhone 11: What's the difference?

Even if the new iPhone SE does feature the same A13 Bionic processor found in last year's iPhone 11, there are a number of key differences between the two that you'll want to be aware of if you're looking to decide between the two.

First of all: there's the obvious stuff.

Credit: Apple

The iPhone 11 has a much larger 6.1-inch screen on the front and a much more powerful dual-lens camera setup on the back. If you're someone who likes to take the prettiest photos possible for your Insta-fans, then this might be the reason for you to consider spending a little bit extra on the more expensive option. The single-lens camera on the back of the new iPhone SE might match the iPhone 11 for megapixels but it's got one less lens - which means you're probably not going to get the same degree of flexibility or fidelity. For more on why multi-lens cameras are better, click here.



Then, there's the difference in biometric tech. The iPhone 11 supports Apple's FaceID tech. The new iPhone SE doesn't. Instead, it relies on Apple's older TouchID system through a fingerprint sensor. This is, from both a security and ease of use perspective, something of a step backward. However, if you find the idea of your phone scanning your face to be a little uncomfortable, it's unlikely to be a dealbreaker for you.

If you don't care for big phones, the iPhone SE looks to be one of the best small phones we've seen in years. It promises to pack in access to Apple's iOS ecosystem, wireless charging and water resistance, snappy performance and an above-average camera.

Will the final product deliver? You'll have to wait on our full review of the iPhone SE to find out.

