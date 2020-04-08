Sony's latest set of wire-free earbuds promise to bring the bass

Credit: Sony

Sony has found a new mountain to climb in the world of true wireless earbuds.

Announced this week, the new Sony WF-XB700 earbuds promise to "create precise, punchy rhythms that lift every track and maintain vocal clarity for a superbly rich, well-rounded listening experience" by leveraging the Extra Bass tech found in the brand's range of outdoor speakers.



“We are proud to deliver Sony’s latest audio innovations, with headphone models that offer more ways to experience Sony’s Extra Bass and noise cancelling technology,” said Abel Makhraz, Deputy GM, Consumer Sales & Marketing, Sony ANZ.

Credit: Sony

While they won't offer the same kind of noise-cancelling found in the popular WF-1000XM3 earbuds, the WF-XB700 will utilise the same tri-hold design and 18 hours of battery life. They'll also feature IPX4 water resistance and fast-charging.

Alongside the WF-XB700, Sony also announced the WH-CH710N.



Taking their cues from the company's premium WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones, the WH-CH710N boast four built in microphones and a feature that Sony are billing as Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancellation or AINC.

According to them, AINC "constantly analyses environmental ambient sound components and automatically selects the most effective noise cancelling mode for users’ surroundings."



Australian pricing and availability for the Sony WF-XB700 true wireless earbuds and WF-XB700 is to be confirmed.





