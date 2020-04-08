The Fitbit Charge 4 has 7 days of battery life, Active Zone Tracking and terrible timing

(PC World) on

Credit: Fitbit

The Fitbit Charge 4 might be the company's first product since being acquired by Google but you'd never know the difference.

Announced this week, the new fitness tracker features an overwhelmingly familiar design, 7 days of battery life and  many of the same predecessors. If you were expecting a more Pixel-inspired look, Wear-OS-powered software experience or new Google Fit integration, you're probably going to be disappointed here.

The Fitbit Charge 4 supports music playback via Spotify, contactless payments via Fitbit Pay, built-in GPS connectivity and advanced SpO2 and sleep-tracking. That last one isn't technically new but was previously only available in Fitbit smartwatches. The dedicated fitness tracker also comes with a free 90 day subscription to Fitbit Premium.

The big upgrade here is a new feature that Fitbit are calling Active Zone Tracking. Basically, when the Charge 4 senses a sustained rise in your heart-rate, it'll automatically start tracking active minutes as opposed to regular ones. Similar tech like this exists in Apple and Samsung's smartwatches, but it's a neat addition nevertheless.

Fitbit say that Active Zone Tracking will be available exclusively on Fitbit Charge 4 before rolling out to all Fitbit smartwatches via a software upgrade later down the line.

Of course, with many countries entering lockdowns of some capacity to try and reduce the spread of COVID-19, a lot of these fitness-focused lose some of their punch.

Fitbit are taking preorders for the Charge 4 from today through Fitbit.com and retail partners like JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Amazon and Officeworks ahead of an Australian launch date of April 14. The standard Fitbit Charge 4 is priced at an RRP of AU$249. The Charge 4 Special Edition is a little pricier at AU$289 but includes an exclusive granite black woven band.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags FitbitFitbit Charge 4

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

More online threats demand more protection.

Save up to $90! Great Deals on Norton 360 antivirus starting at just A$79.99 Get comprehensive protection with Norton 360 including Antivirus, secure VPN, a Password Manager, PC Cloud Backup, and more. All backed by 60-day Money Back Guarantee and 100% Virus Protection Promise.

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?