Alcatel are now slinging budget handsets via Amazon Australia

Credit: Alcatel

Following on years on talk about expanding the brand's local ecommerce presence, Alcatel Australia has finally done just that.

As of this week, you can now purchase the Alcatel 1X, Alcatel 1S and Alcatel 3 through Amazon Australia. The specs vary here but all three devices come in under $200 and boast dual-lens camera, 18:9 FullView displays and batteries of at least 3000mAh in size.

The Alcatel 3 is also notable in that it isn't available through any of Alcatel's usual retail partners. Time will tell whether this proves to be a one-off or the brand looks to launch more products exclusively through its own digital storefront.

Sam Skontos, Regional Managing Director for Alcatel Mobile says that "today's announcement of an official local shopfront on Amazon Australia ensures we give consumers the choice of some fantastic sub-$200 options as they consider an online purchase, perhaps for the first time."

"I have spoken for a long time about the importance of investing in brands that in-turn invest locally in staff, customer support and community activity, and consumers can have peace of mind that they will be well supported. Alcatel is a brand they can trust, that I have personally led in Australia for over a decade now."



"It is equally important that I reinforce the importance of purchasing through an official, Australian site, be it Alcatel or any other brand in the technology space. This is always important as it is in everyone's interests to ensure only products that meet Australia's stringent local safety standards make it into Australia. But it is even more important now as we seek to support Australian companies and jobs."

You can hop on over to the Alcatel store by clicking here.