Jabra Evolve their enterprise offering with three new office-oriented headsets

Remember offices?

Jabra's new Evolve2 headsets take their cues from the brand's premium consumer portfolio and promises to set a new standard for mobile productivity.

Naturally, the flagship of the range, the Evolve2 65, mimics the best of Jabra's consumer-grade headsets: the Jabra Elite 85h. It features both passive and digital-hybrid noise cancellation tech, a total of ten built-in microphones, 40mm drivers, a boom-mic arm, a 360-degree busy-light and a dedicated Microsoft Teams button. 

Other highlights here include one-touch voice assistant support, on-ear detection, integration with Jabra's various companion apps and wireless connectivity via either a USB or USB Type-C dongle. Jabra say you'll get around 37 hours of usage out of a single charge.

Next up, you've got the Evolve2 65. As the numbering suggests, this one borrows the broad strokes from Jabra's own Move headsets. It squeezes most of the premium consumer-grade perks found in the Evolve 85 into a smaller on-ear form-factor but loses the digital-hygrid noise-cancellation.

Last and least, you've got the Jabra Evolve2 40. At a glance and in practice, this one is basically just a wired variant of the Evolve2 65. 

Holger Reisinger, SVP, Enterprise Solutions at Jabra, says that “the working world is changing. Advancements are being made across all sectors, but productivity isn’t improving at the necessary pace. Instead, distractions are growing in the workplace. Collaboration is on the up, but so is remote working. This makes the working world a fairly convoluted space, something the Evolve2 range provides an answer to. 

"Our headsets deliver productivity, pioneer the digital experience, and enhance concentration. We are confident that with the Evolve2 range we’re offering the best headset for concentration and collaboration, whilst also creating a new standard in headsets for the modern office worker.” 

Local Australian pricing for Jabra's Evolve2 headsets is as follows:

  • Jabra Evolve2 85 - AU$730
  • Jabra Evolve2 65 - AU$437 
  • Jabra Evolve2 40 - AU$203


Fergus Halliday
