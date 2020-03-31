Artifact is going back into beta ahead of 2.0 relaunch

(PC World) on

artifact-2-100766163-orig.jpg

artifact-2-100766163-orig.jpg

Credit: Valve

Almost two years after it launched and failed to find a following, Artifact is heading back into beta. Despite launching to positive reviews, Valve's card game struggled to find a mainstream audience and was all but abandoned by the developer in November 2018. 

This week, following the launch of Half Life: Alyx behind them, Valve has finally begun to talk about what the next era of their digital card might look like. In typical Valve fashion, the details here are a little vague aside from one key thing: Artifact's controversial model of buying and selling cards is on the way out. 

In a blog post, Valve says that "We aren’t selling cards, so you won’t face an opponent with a stacked deck."

"We have some ideas about what we’d like to sell, but none of them are cards/packs."

Other changes coming to game include a new Hero Draft mode and the ability to access and view all three lanes at once. For those who didn't try Artifact, one of the game's defining traits is that you have to manage multiple lanes in the same way that you do in DOTA 2, so the latter change is actually a quite significant one. 

Still, Valve say "it’s less likely that a player will get shut out in the same way they used to."

The other big change here is your existing collection of Artifact cards won't necessarily translate over to the new version of the game. 

"In the new version cards are unlocked through play. Individual cards are likely to have been changed, removed, or brand new; so old decks and stats wouldn’t be valid."

This is not great news if you're someone (like me) who sunk a bunch of time and money into growing their collection but, for new players, it's a move that theoretically puts Artifact 2.0 in line with Riot's Legends of Runeterra and makes it a little bit easier to jump into the game as a newcomer.

At this stage, Valve say they're still running internal tests for Artifact 2.0 but will be looking to roll closed beta access out to those who own the original game later this year before opening things up to the wider public.


Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags valveArtifact

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?