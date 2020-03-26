Telstra are discounting their mobile broadband plans until April 6

Credit: Telstra

Telstra is knocking a dozen or so dollars off most of its mobile broadband options.



The discount itself last for the first twelve months of the plan and, since its a no-contract setup, you can leave at any time if you come across a better offer. In terms of savings, you're looking at between $10 and $15 per month.

For example, you can now get a 10GB plan for $15/month rather than the usual $25 or a 100GB plan for $60/month rather than the usual $75. If you're after something that sits between those two extremes, you can also get a 50GB plan for $40/month instead of the usual $50/month.

Check out the widget below for a full rundown on Telstra's mobile broadband plans:

This deal expires on April 6.