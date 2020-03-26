Dell introduces new features to their Mobile Connect app

(PC World) on

Credit: Dell

Dell's PC companion app is learning a few new tricks.

Introduced at CES 2018, the Dell Mobile Connect app lets you wireless connect your smartphone to a Dell PC - letting you make phone calls, answer texts and mirror apps right onto your desktop. Unfortuantely, this experience was only available to Android users until recently.

The latest update for Mobile Connect (announced at CES 2020) brings with it support for both file transfers and app mirroring for iOS users running iOS 11 or above. For better or worse, the former looks to be limited to just video and image files and it'll only work with iPhones as iPads aren't supported.

The new update also introduces additional support for MMS on Android. 

Dell say they expect all compatible systems to have the update by the 27th of March.

Tags DellDell Mobile Connect

Fergus Halliday
