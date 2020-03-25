Apple adds new Get Up! weekly playlist to Apple Music

Credit: IDG

Apple has added a new programmatically-generated playlist to Apple Music. The new Get Up! playlist is meant to feature “happy-making, smile-finding, sing-alonging music,” according to Apple. As with other weekly playlists, the tracks are chosen by a mix of algorithm and human editors.

You can find the new playlist in the “For You” section of Apple Music. The weekly selection of “For You” playlists, and the days in which they are updated, is as follows:

Sunday: Get Up! Mix

Get Up! Mix Monday: Favorites Mix

Favorites Mix Tuesday: none

none Wednesday: Friends Mix

Friends Mix Thursday: New Music Mix

New Music Mix Friday: none

none Saturday: Chill Mix

It would appear that Apple still has two days to fill in its weekly algorithmic playlist rotation.