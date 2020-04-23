What is the cheapest VPN?

Credit: Surfshark

Sometimes you just need a thing to work and you don’t want to spend a lot of money making that happen. Maybe there’s a new episode of an exciting new fantasy or prestige drama that isn’t easily available on Australian streaming services. We get it. 

Our pick - Surfshark

If you live in Australia and you’re looking for a VPN to use in a pinch, Surfshark’s 24-month subscription is pretty much the cheapest and best-value VPN you can throw your money at. 

Opting for the long-term membership plan reduces the monthly cost from AU$15.99 to AU$1.99. Over the 24-month period that amounts to around AU$300 of savings. 

As with the regular month-by-month Surfshark subscription, this 24-month subscription gets you access to their VPN service (based in the British Virgin Isles) and CleanWeb internet browsing across unlimited devices. 

Of course, where the regular monthly Surfshark subscription has a buy-in of AU$15.99, the two-year membership requires you to drop approximately AU$71 up-front. 

If that kind of long-term commitment scares you, fret not. As with all of Sharksurf’s VPN packages, things are covered by the company’s 30-day full refund policy. In short, there’s nothing really stopping you from scoring cheap VPN access when you need it and then refunding it before your first month is up.

You can sign up here.

Some other options

Nord VPN

Credit: NordVPN

  • Based in Panama

  • Uses 5,000+ servers in 60 countries

  • $11.95/month

  • 1 year at $6.99/month

  • 2 years at $4.99/month

  • 3 years at $3.49/month

  • Lets you connect and use up to 6 devices at once

Sign up for NordVPN by clicking here.

Tunnelbear

  Credit: TunnelBear
    tunnelbear-mac-icon-100749594-orig.jpg

    Based in Toronto

  • Uses 20+ servers in 22 countries

  • $9.99/month

  • 1 year at $4.99/month

  • Lets you connect and use up to 5 devices at once

Sign for Tunnelbear by clicking here

You can read our full write-up of the best VPN options in Australia and New Zealand by clicking here.

Fergus Halliday
