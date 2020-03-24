Surfshark to give away 6 months of free VPN access to small businesses

Credit: Surfshark

VPN provider Surfshark is looking to take some of the strain off small businesses trying to transition to remote work.

"People working from home are very appealing to cybercriminals," warns Naomi Hodges, Cybersecurity Advisor at Surfshark.



"It's difficult to ensure that they follow all the necessary security measures. For example, using 2FA and strong passwords, ignoring suspicious emails, always keeping a VPN on – especially if working on shared Wi-Fi. Criminals always look for the weakest link, and an unsuspecting employee is a perfect target."



According to Hodges, "Demand for VPNs has surged significantly – we've received a high number of requests from businesses seeking to warrant that their employees have a safe and private workflow from home. Since Surfshark believes that privacy is an inherent human right, we will provide small businesses with our software for free, as part of our efforts to secure people who are working remotely against cyberattacks."

Small businesses interested in taking Surfshark up on their six-month VPN protection offer should register via the company's website here.



