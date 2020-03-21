The Full Nerd ep. 130: DirectX 12 Ultimate and PlayStation 5 specs

Microsoft just married the Xbox Series X to the PC via DirectX 12 Ultimate, and Sony's PlayStation 5 specs get detailed

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: IDG

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, and Adam Patrick Murray talk DirectX 12 Ultimate and PlayStation 5 spec reveal.

We kick things off with Microsoft's big news on DirectX 12 Ultimate, which promises to marry Xbox Series X to PC gaming. If you want to know whether you have a DirectX 12 Ultimate card or not, watch this episode, above.

Sony also revealed its PlayStation 5 specs this week. Gordon, Brad, and Adam talk the implications of Sony's newest console and how it compares with the PC's new spouse: the Xbox Series X.

And as always, we fielded questions from you, our viewers, listeners, and Discord members.

You can witness it all in the video above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 130 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone. 

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on StitcherGoogle Play, Spotify, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss  

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. You can also join the PC-related discussions and ask us questions on The Full Nerd’s Discord server. Finally, be sure to follow PCWorld on FacebookYouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time! 

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?