GOG is offering 27 free games to help you relax at home

The hero we need

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Beneath a Steel Sky

GOG.com wants to help you keep your sanity while everyone’s sheltering in place, so the DRM-free platform’s handing out a whole lot of oldies-but-goodies for free—27 of them (Fun fact: GOG.com started out as Good Old Games). These should scratch your nostalgia itch, and the vast majority should run on the integrated graphics of even the most modest modern laptops.

“Even if the sun is shining and the flowers have already started to bloom where you live, health and safety are on everybody’s mind right now,” the new ‘Stay at home and play some games’ landing page says. “Closing the shades and playing video games can be one of the good ways to relax and pass the time when you stay at home. We’re here to help you choose your next great adventure with this selection of free games from our catalog and a massive Spring Sale running until March 30th.”

Good guy GOG!

Here’s the full list of freebies you’ll find on offer, including Gwent, the card game based on Witcher 3:

  • Akalabeth: World of Doom
  • Alder’s Blood Prologue
  • Beneath a Steel Sky
  • Bio Menace
  • Builders of Egypt: Prologue
  • Cayne
  • Doomdark’s revenge
  • Eschalon: Book I
  • Flight of the Amazon Queen
  • GWENT: The Witcher Card Game
  • Hello Neighbor Alpha Version
  • Jill of the Jungle: The Complete Trilogy
  • Legend of Keepers: Prologue
  • The Lords of Midnight
  • Lure of the Temptress
  • Overload – Playable Teaser
  • Postal: Classic and Uncut
  • Sang-Froid: Tales of Werewolves
  • Shadow Warrior Classic Complete
  • Stargunner
  • Sunrider: Mask of Arcadius
  • Teenagent
  • Treasure Adventure Game
  • Tyrian 2000
  • Ultima 4: Quest of the Avatar
  • Ultima World of Adventure 2: Martian Dreams
  • Worlds of Ultima: The Savage Empire

Reading over the selection gives me the urge to hop back into Ultima, Postal, and Shadow Warrior to relive the glory days of my youth. If you’re interested in test-driving newer games, Steam’s also throwing a Spring Game Festival that offers dozens upon dozens of demos for games that were originally supposed to be shown off at GDC 2020 before the event was canceled. Of course, the Epic Games Store is still giving away between one and three games week in and week out.

If you’re stuck at home, you’ve got all the games you need to enjoy yourself, at no cost whatsoever. Crack open a cold one and go get lost in some virtual worlds.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Brad Chacos

Brad Chacos

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?