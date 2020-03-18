Google are finally sharing the Pixel's superb transcription tech with the rest of the Android ecosystem

(PC World) on

pixel-4-main-100815330-orig.jpg

pixel-4-main-100815330-orig.jpg

Credit: Christopher Hebert/IDG

Google's real-time transcription tech was one of our favorite parts of last year's Google Pixel 4. Now it's available for other Android devices.

This week, the search giant are pushing out an update for Google Translate this week that incorporates the feature. Out of the gate, it'll support real-time translation and transcription for the following languages: English, French, German, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Thai.

Accessing the transcription feature in the upgraded Google Translate app is as simple as opening the app and clicking a button.

Credit: Google

For the time being, iOS users will miss out but Google say that they plan to bring the feature to iPhone users eventually.

To be clear, the standalone transcription app that launched with the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL remains exclusive. At this stage, Google aren't ready to share that specific feature with other Android brands - even if they are willing to open up access to some of the underlying tech.


Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags GoogleTranscriptionPixel 4

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?