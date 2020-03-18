The Silverstone Seta A1's futuristic looks belie its familiar features

This mid-tower is more daring in its appearance than anything else.

Credit: Adam Patrick Murray / IDG

Love it or hate it, Silverstone’s Seta A1 has a distinctive appearance: It sports a large, angular swath of aluminum across its front panel, spotlit by ARGB light strips along the edges.

The company touts the look as a “newer generation of chassis design language,” but outside of its futuristic accents, the Seta A1 largely mimics other mid-towers. As you’ll see in the video above, in which we pry apart the Seta and peek inside, the standout aspect of this case is again at its front—two 200mm fans, which come included along with a 120mm fan at the back. The removable drive cage is modular, allowing for partial deconstruction if you need more space for power supply cables.

But though this ATX case’s feature set is standard, the overall collection provides a solid base for building: radiator support at the front, top, and back; ample CPU cooler and graphics card clearance; a tempered-glass side panel; and even vertical GPU mounting. (A riser card is not included, however.)

The Seta A1 is available now with an MSRP of $130Remove non-product link and comes in three different colors: white and “rose gold”, black and silver, and black and “titanium.”