Sonos to launch new 'S2' app in June

The way that you control your new Sonos speakers is about to change

sonos-move2-100810130-orig.jpg Credit: Ben Patterson/IDG

Previously, all Sonos products have been controlled using a single app. Later this year, that's going to change.

Developed in response to backlash over their recycling mode initiative late last year, Sonos will be rolling out a new app in June - which they're currently calling S2.



According to the company, S2 "will power the next generation of products and experiences. In addition to new features, usability updates, and more personalization moving forward."

At this stage, they say Sonos S2 "will enable higher resolution audio technologies for music and home theater" and increased audio bandwidth.



Older products will still be used with the original Sonos Controller app - now called S1.



Sonos say that the S1 controller will continue to be supported with bug fixes and security patches going forward but will not receive any new software features.



The current list of Sonos products that won't be S2 compatible consists of:

Zone players

Sonos CR200

Sonos Bridge

Sonos Connect (Gen 1)

Sonos Connect:Amp (Gen 1)

Sonos Play:5 (Gen 1)

As for future products, Sonos say that any hardware released by them after April 2020 will not be compatible with the S1 Controller app. For them, the S2 Controller app will be the only option.



When it comes to speakers that support both the new and older operating systems (such as the Play:1, Playbar, PlayBase and the recent Sonos Move), Sonos are letting users choose whether they want to continue using them through the older S1 Controller app or its replacement. Opting for the former means you can keep using them as you are today but will miss out on when it comes to the additional software or product features offered by the latter.



The full list of S2 compatible products is as follows:

Sonos Play:1

Sonos Play:3

Sonos Play:5 (Gen 2)

Sonos Playbase

Sonos Playbar

Sonos Connect (Gen 2)

Sonos Connect:Amp (Gen 2)

Sonos One (Gen 1)

Sonos One (Gen 2)

Sonos One SL

Sonos Beam

Sonos Amp

Sonos Port

Sonos Boost

Sonos Symfonisk

Sonos Move

Sonos Sub (Gen 1)

Sonos Sub (Gen 2)

Sonos say that mixed setups that incorporate both S1 and S2 products will also be possible by simply managing two separate systems. You won't get any new features for products using the S1 Controller app but you will still be able to continue using them - which is a marked improvement on the previous plan.



Finally, Sonos are also changing up their controversial trade-in program. You'll still be able save 30% by upgrading your older and non-S2 compatible speakers. However, the company have removed the requirement to place your older device in Recycling Mode.

