Aussie Broadband offers customers unmetered usage in wake of coronavirus shutdown

Credit: Aussie Broadband

Following similar moves in the telco space, Aussie Broadband are now offering unmetered broadband to existing customers.

From the 18th of March, the internet service provider will be offering unmetered data usage between 6am-6pm for all customers on limited data NBN and ADSL plans.

They'll also be stopping all service suspensions due to late payments and enabling customers who aren't finding their 12mps/2mpbs plan fast enough to work from home to easily upgrade to a 25mpbs/5mpbs plan.

According to Managing Director Phil Britt, “I understand that many people are concerned about how the next few weeks will play out. We’re keeping an eagle eye on network usage and we will upgrade as necessary if we see peaks beyond our normal high range."

Aussie Broadband say staff in high risk categories are already working from home and that they're working to enable their call-centre teams to work from home if necessary.

“We’ll be keeping customers up-to-date on any impacts to our customer service capacity. We regard them as part of the Aussie Broadband family, and we want to assure them that we’ll do our level best to help in any way we can over the coming weeks.”


Fergus Halliday
