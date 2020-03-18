Here's how much the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will cost in Australia

Credit: Samsung

Samsung's second stab at mainstream foldable phone is set to arrive in Australia on April 3rd. First teased at this year's Oscars, the foldable smartphone boasts a flip-phone form-factor, Snapdragon 855+ processor and a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display. When it comes to the specs, it reads like a remarkable upgrade on the all-too-similar Motorola Razr. For a comparison of the two foldable phones, click here.



But just how much will it cost to score yourself a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip in Australia?

Outright

Australian shoppers will be able to preorder the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip through the Samsung website and Samsung Experience Stores from March 20th at a local RRP of AU$2199.



Once it releases on April 3rd, Australian shoppers will be able to find and purchase the Galaxy Z Flip outright through the Samsung website, Samsung Experience Stores, Optus, Vodafone, Telstra JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman.



As mentioned, in Australia, the local pricing for the Galaxy Z Flip starts at AU$2199. This is approximately $500 less than what it'll cost you to get one of Motorola's new Razr foldable phones and a neat $800 cheaper than last year's Galaxy Fold.



As with the Razr, there's only a single model on offer here, which stacks together 8GB of RAM with 256GB of on-board storage. Fortunately, you can expand that - since the Z Flip does come with a standard microSD slot.

Postpaid

At launch, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is set to be available on a plan through all three of Australia's major telcos: Telstra, Optus and Vodafone.



However, at this stage, neither telco has yet to announce specific details or pricing for Galaxy Z Flip plans.



In the meantime, the usual rules apply. For example, we estimate that the price of getting a Galaxy Z Flip on a post-paid plan through Telstra will start at $111/month for a 36-month contract or $144/month for a 24-month contract. We arrived at this number by simply taking the RRP of the Z Flip ($2199), dividing it by the number of months and then adding on the price of Telstra's 15GB phone plan ($50).