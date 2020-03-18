Samsung's next foldable phone is almost $1000 cheaper than their last

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip will be available in Australia from next month.

Credit: Samsung

Ahead of an official local launch on the 3rd of April, Samsung are now taking preorders for their second-gen foldable smartphone.



Australian shoppers will be able to preorder the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip through the Samsung website and Samsung Experience Stores from March 20th at a local RRP of AU$2199. The device will also be available through selected partners including Optus, Vodafone, JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman.

It might only be launching a few months after the arrival of the Galaxy Fold but Samsung are already looking to offer something slightly different with the Z Flip.



“The Galaxy Z Flip is a statement piece and we can’t wait to see what Australians do with it.” said Garry McGregor, Vice President of IT and Mobile, Samsung Electronics Australia.



According to McGregor, "The Galaxy Z Flip has been a success globally since it’s unveiling at Samsung Unpacked in San Francisco last month. So much so, it has sold out in some markets due to the high demand."

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip offers up a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display on the inside and a 1-inch OLED micro-display on the outside. It's powered by last year's Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of on-board storage. There's also a dual-lens rear camera that pairs up a 12-megapixel main lens and a 12-megapixel wide angle lens and a 10-megapixel single-lens camera on the inside of the device.

Overall, the form-factor here is very similar to Motorola's first foldable phone. However, with that device both delayed and set to carry a costlier price-tag, it's unclear how the revamped Razr will fare in a marketplace where Samsung is offering something that's significantly cheaper. For a full breakdown of how the new Razr compares to the Z Flip, click here.





























