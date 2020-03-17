Intel teaches its Loihi brain chip to smell

Intel's ongoing efforts to model how the brain work are tied up in its Loihi chip.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation

Intel said Monday that it had successfully trained its “Loihi” neuromorphic chip as a sort of artificial nose, identifying the scents of ten different hazardous chemicals.

In a paper scheduled to be published Monday in Nature Machine Intelligence, Intel will describe how it teamed up with Cornell University to train Loihi to interpret and distinguish smells associated with potentially hazardous chemicals. In the future, the electronic noses could be used to identify harmful substances, even diseases. Parkinson’s, for example, has been associated with a particular smell

Intel said it paired Loihi with the output of 72 chemical sensors, “teaching” Loihi that a particular response corresponded to the presence of a particular chemical. Loihi, which has tried to mimic the way in which the brain works, was taught through machine learning that the sensor’s output corresponded to a particular smell, among them acetone, ammonia, and methane. Intel said that it also used potentially interfering smells as a test to see how well Loihi could do. 

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the handheld explosive trace detectors that “sniff” your bags at the airport sample either extremely minute particles given off by explosive materials, or the vapors emitted by such. While those sensors are trying to detect the chemicals themselves, Intel’s work with Loihi is a bit more abstract, trying to model what electrical signals your brain would generate when your olfactory cells fire. 

Intel developed the Loihi chip in 2017, a neuromorphic research chip that emulates the human brain. Though the chip was originally designed with 130,000 silicon “neurons” connected with 130 million “synapses,” Intel increased its goal to over a billion synapses in 2019—about as “smart” as a mouse—and even a cluster of 64 interconnected Loihi chips.

“My next step is to generalize this approach to a wider range of problems—from sensory scene analysis (understanding the relationships between objects you observe) to abstract problems like planning and decision-making,” said Nabil Imam, a senior research scientist in Intel Lab’s neuromorphic computing group, in a statement. (Imam is holding a Loihi test chip in the image above.) “Understanding how the brain’s neural circuits solve these complex computational problems willprovide important clues for designing efficient and robust machine intelligence.”

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?