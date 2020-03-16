DiDi launches in Sydney

(PC World) on

Credit: DiDi

Sydneysiders can now catch a ride with DiDi from this week.

The app promises to offer service across "all major urban centres and localities in Sydney" - going as far south as Campbelltown, as far north as Richmond and as far west as Emu Plains.

To further differentiate themselves from established rideshare competitors like Uber, DiDi are billing themselves as an affordable alternative. The company claim they're "up to 10 per cent more affordable" than comparative rideshare platforms.

In addition, new DiDi users will receive five 50% off (up to AU$50) vouchers when they sign up. Users who refer the app to their friends will also net another $20 in credit - both for themselves and the referee.

Of course, as the impacts of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak begin to make themselves felt, now might seem like an odd time to launch a ridesharing service.

According to DiDi Australia General Manager, Lyn Ma, “We are launching our Sydney service at a time where we are all very conscious of inner-city travel. As rider and driver safety is our main priority, our Sydney launch is focused on maintaining the well-being of all DiDi users and the public generally.

“We launched a special relief fund last Friday to support our international markets, which also applies to our
driver-partners in Australia."

The company say they're also "considering other measures to support driver-partners if necessary” and has already encouraged all staff across its Australian offices to work from home.



Tags AustraliaridesharingDiDi

Fergus Halliday
Tom Sellers

