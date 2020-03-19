Nvidia are keen to get Apple TV+ on the Shield TV

Credit: Nvidia

Speaking to Australian media ahead of the local launch of the new Nvidia Shield TV and Shield TV Pro, Nvidia spokespeople told PC World that the company was in talks with Apple to bring their TV+ app to the Android TV streaming hub.

Specifically, we were told that “we are in communication with them but we can’t give a timeline at this point.”

When and if these discussions amount to anything, it’ll open up the potential audience for Apple’s streaming service in a big way. Aside from the limited (but growing) library of original content, one of the biggest barriers for Apple’s streaming service is the fact that you can’t just download and watch it on any device.

At this stage, Apple TV+ is only available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Roku and select LG and Samsung TVs. If you’re an Android person, that makes watching originals like Mythic Quest, Dickinson and The Morning Show kinda tricky. Hopefully, Nvidia's comments suggest that an Android and Android TV app for the streaming service is coming sooner rather than later.

In Australia, the new Nvidia Shield TV will retail for a recommended retail price of AU$249. Meanwhile, the Nvidia Shield TV Pro is priced at AU$349.