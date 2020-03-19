Nvidia double down on power users with Shield TV refresh

(PC World) on

Credit: Nvidia

Following on from the arrival of the second-gen Nvidia Shield TV and Shield TV Pro in other markets late last year, the graphics giant are now looking to launch both streaming boxes in Australia.

The new Nvidia Shield TV replicates many of the strengths found in the original. Like that device, the 2019 Shield TV runs on Nvidia’s own internal hardware and the latest version of Android TV. There are, of course, a few key upgrades. No, it won’t support 8K content. Yes, it will support Dolby Vision HDR - which the original Shield TV lacked. 

Perhaps more importantly, the new Shield TV features native AI upscaling that promises to make non-4K content look much better on 4K screens. Nvidia says the streaming box will feature a split screen mode that lets you see the impact that this AI-trained tech makes in real-time.

Credit: Nvidia

This time around, the Shield TV is launching with a much beefier roster of streaming services as well. In addition to staples like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Stan, the new streaming hub will also support Disney+, Foxtel, SBS OnDemand and ABC iView. 

The other big changes here concern the hardware involved. The new Shield TV is running the more-powerful Tegra X1+ processor and, while the Shield TV no longer comes bundled with an Nvidia gaming controller, it does feature a redesigned remote.

The new remote features a more comprehensive and traditional button layout, a built-in microphone for voice control, motion activated backlit buttons and an IR blaster for TV control.

For more demanding users, there’s also the new Nvidia Shield TV Pro. This model is a little pricier but it ups the amount of RAM from 2GB to 3GB and adds 1080p transcode support for Plex users. You also get 16GB of on-board storage to play with rather than the usual 8GB.

In Australia, the new Nvidia Shield TV will retail for a recommended retail price of AU$249. Meanwhile, the Nvidia Shield TV Pro is priced at AU$349. 

Credit: Nvidia

Local pricing for the new Nvidia Shield TV controller is to be confirmed.

Tags Nvidia Shield

Fergus Halliday
