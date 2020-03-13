The mobile version of Legends of Runeterra is live in Singapore but you can play it now

(PC World) on

Credit: Riot

The Android version of Riot's card-battler officially launched into open beta Singapore this week but if you can't wait there's already a workaround that lets you play it elsewhere.

When it was announced in late 2019, Riot indicated they'd be moving Legends of Runeterra into closed beta in early 2020 before launching the game proper later that year. We're not quite there yet but if you live in Singapore, you can now download and play the open beta of Legends of Runeterra on Android, iOS and PC.

At this stage, there's no word yet on when the open beta client for the mobile version of Riot's digital card game will come to the Australian Google Play Store. Fortunately, if you can't wait, some fans have uploaded the APK file for the game to Reddit.

In our first impressions of Legends of Runeterra, we came away impressed: "More than just a Hearthstone-killer, Legends of Runeterra seems like it might just get me to uninstall that Artifact icon on my desktop."

Legends of Runeterra is expected to sometime launch on PC, iOS and Android sometime in 2020.


Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Legends of Runeterra

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?