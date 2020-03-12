Esports are coming back to 7Mate

Credit: LPL

LetsPlay.Live are partnering with Channel Seven to bring esports to traditional broadcast audiences in 2020.

Starting from this month, 7Mate viewers will be able to catch matches of the latest LPL Pro Rainbow Six: Siege tournament on Thursday mornings at a sleepy 12AM where teams fight for a cut of a $5000 prize pool.



LPL say that additional esports titles, such as Dota 2 and Rocket League, will be broadcast on 7Mate later in the year. In the meantime, they've released a sizzle-reel for the new partnership - which can be seen below:

According to Duane Mutu, Founder and Managing Director of LetsPlay.Live, “LPL is extremely excited to see esports elevated this year through televised broadcasts in Australia."



“By providing both fans and the general public with more free-to-air esports content, LPL can support the growth of the esports ecosystem within our region.”

The new deal echoes a similar partnership between the two entities in 2019, which saw matches of Rocket League broadcast on 7Mate.



Additional details about the partnership and viewing schedules can be found at letsplay.live/7mate.

