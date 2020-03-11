Boost Mobile prepares for a post-Coronavirus world with new prepaid roaming options

Credit: Boost

You might want to travel the globe right now but Boost are betting you will when things return to normal.

To that end, the youth-focused NVMO has announced a new $60 International Roaming recharge options that includes 5GB of data that can be used 15 overseas regions. The prepaid package also includes 100 SMS texts and 30 minutes of calls to and from standard numbers.



The list of destinations here covers China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, UK and the USA.



“As part of our 20th year celebrations, we are happy to further expand what we can offer our customers, continuing to give them the best deals with more data, more coverage and more choice,” said Peter Adderton, Founder of Boost Mobile.



“While today is an important announcement for us, it is just the beginning. We have a vision that ultimately nobody pays roaming rates to be able to travel globally, that the price is the price whether you’re in Australia or traveling Europe. That’s how it should be. We’re pushing this every single day with our partners and the industry.”



Of course, as the current coronavirus outbreak forces airlines to cut flights, cancels international events and threatens to overwhelm health systems, now might not be the best time to travel and make use of Boost's latest prepaid package. Then again, I did just travel to Chernobyl - so maybe I'm not the person you want to take travel advice from. Still, when things do settle down, it's definitely an alternative to consider against the myriad post-paid roaming add-ons available through other Australian telcos.

To celebrate the launch, Boost are also introducing temporary bonuses for new and existing customers. Up until the 31st of March, customers who recharge a $30-$70 Boost Anytime Plus plan will net themselves an extra 14GB of data.







