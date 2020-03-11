Boost Mobile prepares for a post-Coronavirus world with new prepaid roaming options

(PC World) on

Credit: Boost

You might want to travel the globe right now but Boost are betting you will when things return to normal.

To that end, the youth-focused NVMO has announced a new $60 International Roaming recharge options that includes 5GB of data that can be used 15 overseas regions. The prepaid package also includes 100 SMS texts and 30 minutes of calls to and from standard numbers.

The list of destinations here covers China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, UK and the USA.

“As part of our 20th year celebrations, we are happy to further expand what we can offer our customers, continuing to give them the best deals with more data, more coverage and more choice,” said Peter Adderton, Founder of Boost Mobile. 

“While today is an important announcement for us, it is just the beginning. We have a vision that ultimately nobody pays roaming rates to be able to travel globally, that the price is the price whether you’re in Australia or traveling Europe. That’s how it should be. We’re pushing this every single day with our partners and the industry.”

Of course, as the current coronavirus outbreak forces airlines to cut flights, cancels international events and threatens to overwhelm health systems, now might not be the best time to travel and make use of Boost's latest prepaid package. Then again, I did just travel to Chernobyl - so maybe I'm not the person you want to take travel advice from. Still, when things do settle down, it's definitely an alternative to consider against the myriad post-paid roaming add-ons available through other Australian telcos.

To celebrate the launch, Boost are also introducing temporary bonuses for new and existing customers. Up until the 31st of March, customers who recharge a $30-$70 Boost Anytime Plus plan will net themselves an extra 14GB of data.



Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Boost Mobileboost

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?