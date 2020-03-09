Oppo are coming for the Apple Watch with their own premium wearable

Credit: Oppo

After months of teasing, Oppo have finally revealed their flagship wearable.

Revealed alongside the new Find X2 Pro, the new Oppo Watch features a 1.9-inch OLED display, eSIM connectivity plus all the usual fitness tracking perks via a built-in heartrate monitor. The wearable also supports music playback, though it's not yet clear if that will include on-device media playback or if it will act more like a remote for your smartphone.

When it comes to looks, the Oppo Watch follows in the footsteps of the Xiaomi Watch and the Amazfit GTS. Screen ratios aside, it's basically a dead-lookalike for Apple's own premium wearable.



In line with their brand, Oppo are playing up battery life and fast charging for the Oppo Watch. They say that everyday regular usage will get you about forty or so hours on a single charge. There's also a power-saving mode that can be toggled on to extend that to up to 21 days.



As mentioned above, VOOC fast-charging is also supported. Oppo say you'll be able to go from zero to 46% charge in just fifteen minutes. A full charge takes seventy-five.



Interestingly, and despite earlier rumors, the device doesn't run on Google's WearOS operating system. Instead, it looks like the Oppo Watch will run on a special version of Android and ColorOS optimized for the smaller form-factor.



At this stage, the Oppo Watch has not been announced for any other regions aside from the brand's home-ground of China. However, hopefully we'll see it come to Australia sooner that later.



Back in 2018, we said that "Priced correctly, an Oppo smartwatch could be just as resonant when it comes to value in the same way as the brand's smartphones are. It’s not so much about having the cheapest hardware as it is about having cheaper hardware that’s almost-just-as-good as the market leader."



