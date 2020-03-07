How much does the Oppo Find X2 Pro cost in Australia?

Credit: Fergus Halliday

Oppo's alternative to the Galaxy S20 Ultra is probably cheaper than you think.

Outright

At this stage, we know enough to know that Australians looking to pick up Oppo's latest flagship handset outright will be able to find it for approximately AU$1599.

This is slightly pricier than last year's Oppo Reno 5G. However, it neatly undercuts Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra - which starts at $1999 and features many of the same cutting edge tech like high-end zoom and a 120Hz QHD+ display.

There's only a single model on offer here, which pairs up 12GB of RAM with 512GB of on-board storage. Unfortunately, and unlike many previous Oppo flagships, the new Find X2 Pro does not feature a microSD slot - so there's no way to expand your device's storage capacity further..

At the time of writing, Oppo haven't announced an official retailer list for the Find X2 Pro. However, we expect that you'll be able to find it in many of the same places you could find the Reno and Reno2 Z: JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, Woolworths, MobileCiti, Catch, Amazon and Kogan.

We'll update this section of this article when we know more.

Postpaid

Oppo have yet to announce any telco partners for the new device. However, given that last year's Oppo Reno 5G launched through Telstra and Optus, it's likely that the Find X2 will find a home with those same carriers.

Of course, nothing is certain quite yet. We'll update this section of the article when and as each of Australia's major telcos confirm whether they'll be stocking the device.

In the meantime, we estimate that the price of getting an Oppo Find X2 Pro on a post-paid plan through Telstra will start at $116/month over 24-months or $94/month over a 36-month plan. Since Telstra's phone plans let you mix and match data tiers as desired, we arrived at this number by simply taking the RRP of the Find X2 Pro ($1599), dividing it by the number of months and then adding on the price of Telstra's cheapest 15GB phone plan ($50).

