Oppo Find X2 Pro looks like a hell of an alternative to the S20 Ultra

Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X2 Pro promises to be a more than capable alternative to what Apple and Samsung are offering in 2020.

“With the announcement of the Find X2 Pro, we are setting a new standard for smartphones in the 5G era,” said OPPO Australia Managing Director, Michael Tran.

The new handset, a follow-up to 2018's Find X, sees Oppo make a serious play to compete with heavyweights like Samsung when it comes to display quality. The Find X2 Pro has a 6.7-inch QHD+ Ultra Vision Screen with 10-bit color, a maximum brightness of 1200 nits, a 120Hz refresh rate and a HDR+ certification.

Oppo are also emphasizing their image processing engine tech this time around. Branded as the O1 Ultra Vision Engine, this feature doesn't just upscale standard resolution content to HDR content in real time. It also upscales low-FPS content up to a possible 120FPS. Similar to the motion smoothing tech you can find on many 4K TVs, this promises less blur when it comes to video playback.

Credit: Fergus Halliday

The Oppo Find X2 Pro also features a dual Dolby Atmos speaker system, IP68 water resistance, a 4260mAh battery with SuperVOOC 2.0 charging, an in-display fingerprint sensor and 5G connectivity.

Unlike its predecessor, there's no pop-up camera on the Find X2 Pro. Instead, Oppo have opted for a Galaxy S10-style holepunch notch. For more on notches, check out our guide here.



Under the hood, the device is kitted out with 12GB of RAM, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor and 512GB of on-board storage. Like you might expect, the Find X2 Pro runs on the latest version of Android paired up with Oppo's own ColorOS 7.1.

Then, there's the camera side of the equation. The front of the Find X2 Pro touts a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The back of the device features a 48-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens.

Like the Reno 5G before it, the Oppo Find X2 Pro supports up to 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and 60x digital zoom. However, improving on that high level of performance, the new device also supports 12-bit RAW photography and and 10-bit video recording.

Credit: Fergus Halliday

To back up this formidable spec-sheet, Oppo have gotten the seal of approval from camera benchmarking site DxO - who have given the Find X2 Pro their highest score to date: 124. This rating puts it neck-and-neck with Xiaomi's Mi 10 Pro and Huawei's Mate 30 Pro. For more on DxO and how their ratings system works, click here.

Oppo are set to offer two versions of the device not just distinguished by color but also material design. When it launches, Australian shoppers will have the chance to choose between a ceramic black and vegan leather version of the device.

In Australia, the Oppo Find X2 Pro will retail for an RRP of AU$1599. While the exact on-sale date is to be confirmed, Oppo say the device will launch locally through retailers and carrier partners in the second quarter of 2020.

Credit: Fergus Halliday