JBL recruit Under Armour and The Rock for their latest true wireless gambit

Credit: JBL

JBL are launching a new limited edition set of sport-focused true wireless earbuds.

The new Project Rock Edition UA Sport Wireless Flash In-Earphones feature IPX7 sweat and water resistance, antibacterial sport flex fit ear tips, JBL-tuned bass, ambient noise filtering and 25 total hours of battery life. 

Akin to other true wireless earbuds, this total usage is achieved five hours at a time with twenty hours of battery life stored in the aluminium charger-case. 

Credit: JBL

Still, at a glance, the biggest things you're paying extra for here is a unique look and a tangential connection to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Star power aside, there's not a huge difference between this and some of the other premium true wireless options out there. For a full rundown of our best picks for true wireless earbuds, click here.

JBL say that "Over the last year, Dwayne has been working with the team at Under Armour in conjunction with JBL to deliver the ultimate headphones to reach your full potential at each gym session."

In Australia, the new wireless headphones will be available through JB Hi-Fi and the UnderArmour website for an RRP of AU$329. 


Tags JBLUnder ArmorThe Rock

Fergus Halliday
