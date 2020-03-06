Australians are getting yet another streaming service

Credit: BritBox

BBC Studios has announced plans to bring their unified streaming platform to Australian audiences.

Following the launch of BritBox in North America and the UK, BBC Studios are now anticipating a 2020 launch for the service in Australia.

BBC Studios ANZ say that the service will offer "a breadth of beloved British content from across the decades, including classic and contemporary box sets from the UK, delivered straight to Australian viewers via a wide range of mobile and connected home devices."



Specific details on content, pricing and partnerships are expected to follow in the near future but BBC Studios do say that the local content library will be curated especially for the Australian market.

According to Fiona Lang, General Manager for BBC Studios ANZ, “there‘s a real opportunity to build on the momentum and brand that has been established in North America and to make BritBox part of BBC Studios’ future strategy in Australia."

"Complementing our existing partnerships in the region, BritBox will draw on our vast combined catalogue of acclaimed British content and will deliver it directly to Australian audiences via a proven and seamless streaming service."

BritBox is expected to launch in Australia later this year. For a rundown of all the streaming services that are already in Australia, click here.