Vodafone extend $5 roaming deal to cover 5G

galaxy-s20-ultra-space-zoom-100831726-orig.jpg Credit: Christopher Hebert/iDG

The best part of being with Vodafone is about to get a little better.

Announced alongside the launch of the telco's first 5G network sites earlier today, Vodafone has confirmed that their popular $5 roaming deal will soon also include 5G connectivity abroad.

“In the coming months, we will be leading international roaming into the next generation of mobile technology by combining the great value of our $5 Roaming product with a 5G network experience in five of Australia’s favourite travel destinations,” Vodafone Chief Executive Officer Iñaki Berroeta said.

Initially, this will cover roaming in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany and Ireland but Vodafone additional 5G-friendly destinations will be added to the list over time.

At this stage, the only 5G devices Vodafone are offering are those in Samsung's latest range of Galaxy S20 smartphones. You can check out the widget breaking down the best plans for the Galaxy S20 5G:

For more info on 5G, check out our guide to buying a 5G phone in Australia here.



