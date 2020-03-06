Dell punts on coronavirus impact, but confirms CPU shortages still exist

Dell's earnings comes a day after Microsoft announced lower projected revenues due to the coronavirus effects

(PC World (US online)) on

Tom Sweet (Dell Technologies)

Tom Sweet (Dell Technologies)

Credit: Dell Technologies

A day after Microsoft pre-announced lower revenues due to the coronavirus impact, Dell Technologies sidestepped the same question.

Dell said its fiscal 2021 guidance of between $91.8 billion to $94.8 billion in revenue does not include any impact from the coronavirus (COVID-19) at all, though executives did say they expect first-quarter revenues to be “negatively impacted,” especially in China.

Dell reported fiscal 2020 revenues of $92.2 billion. The company’s 2020 fiscal year ended on January 31, 2020.

“We’re going to have to navigate through some of the short-term dynamic that we’ve been seeing,” said Tom Sweet, CFO of Dell, during its fourth-quarter 2019 earnings call.

Dell reported net income of $416 million for the fourth quarter, versus a loss of $287 million for the same quarter the year prior. Revenue was essentially flat, at $24 billion.

Meanwhile, Dell executives said they expect the coronavirus to impact its ability to manage its supply chain in China and elsewhere.

Executives also said they were thinking about whether consumer PC demand was “perishable”—which Dell defined as the possibility that consumers who were considering a PC purchase from Dell would move on if the company didn’t deliver.

Dell’s earnings call comes a day after Microsoft said its PC and Surface business would be negatively effected by coronavirus impacts.

“Although we see strong Windows demand in line with our expectations, the supply chain is returning to normal operations at a slower pace than anticipated at the time of our Q2 earnings call,” Microsoft said Wednesday.

“As a result, for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, we do not expect to meet our More Personal Computing segment guidance [between $10.75 billion and $11.15 billion] as Windows OEM and Surface are more negatively impacted than previously anticipated.”

Dell reported that revenue for the fourth quarter was $11.8 billion in its Client Solutions or PC business, up eight per cent year over year. In its server business, the Infrastructure Solutions Group, revenue for the fourth quarter was $8.8 billion, down 11 per cent. VMware revenue for the fourth quarter was $3.1 billion.

Dell added that the era of CPU shortages still isn’t over. Dell said the company expects shortages to persist throughout the first half of the year, though it didn’t name a specific vendor. Intel has reported CPU shortages extending through 2019.

Although COVID-19 precautions have already cancelled major shows like MWC and impacted the attendance of others, Dell said its Dell Technologies World conference will still take place May 4 in Las Vegas. Facebook, however, said Thursday that it had cancelled its F8 conference that was scheduled to begin May 5.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Dell Technologies

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?