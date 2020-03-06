The $35 Raspberry Pi 4 doubles its memory for the revolutionary mini-PC's 8th birthday

Happy birthday to an absolute legend.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Raspberry Pi Foundation

It’s the Raspberry Pi’s eighth birthday this weekend, and we’re the ones getting a gift. Founder Eben Upton announced that to celebrate the milestone, you’ll now get twice as much memory in the $35 version of the Raspberry Pi 4.

The Raspberry Pi 4 launched in June with three different RAM configurations: 1GB for $35, 2GB for $45, and 4GB for $55. Now, the 2GB model costs $35. It’s a permanent price cut, though the 1GB model will also stick around at the same price.

“The fall in RAM prices over the last year has allowed us to cut the price of the 2GB variant of Raspberry Pi 4 to $35,” Upton said. “Effective immediately, you will be able to buy a no-compromises desktop PC for the same price as Raspberry Pi 1 in 2012.” Compared to the original Raspberry Pi, Upton says the Raspberry Pi 4 offers:

  • 40× the CPU performance
  • 8× the memory
  • 10× the I/O bandwidth
  • 4× the number of pixels on screen
  • Two screens instead of one
  • Dual-band wireless networking

Can’t complain there. This credit card-sized PC continues to deliver a shocking amount of value in its quest to make electronic hacking affordable for the masses.

Most retailers in the U.S. still list the 2GB model at $45, though it’s already dropped to $35 on Newark. The Raspberry Pi Twitter account says that all officially approved resellers will drop their prices soon, however.

raspberry pi resellers Brad Chacos/IDG

Twitter screenshot

Over 30 million Raspberry Pi units have been sold since the revolutionary mini-PC launched in 2012. If you’re thinking about getting in on the action now that the $35 version comes with double the RAM, be sure to check out our Raspberry Pi 4 rundown. You’ll also want to take a peek at our guide to the best Raspberry Pi kits for beginners and experienced tinkerers alike, as well as our roundup of 10 surprisingly practical Raspberry Pi projects that anybody can do. You can squeeze an unexpected amount of juice from this oh-so-delicious ‘berry.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Brad Chacos

Brad Chacos

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?