Samsung renew Legacy esports sponsorship

Samsung are shoring up their presence in Australia's esports scene

Credit: Samsung / Legacy Esports

Samsung have renewed their partnership with local esports brand Legacy.

“As we enter a new decade, we’ll see esports continue to grow in Australia capturing the attention of more gamers and viewers, and our commitment to Legacy Esports is to continue supporting their growth and help them make the unachievable possible,” said Phil Gaut, Director of Display and Memory Solutions, Samsung Electronics Australia.



Gaut says that “our renewed partnership with Legacy Esports is a step further in that direction, fueled by their unwavering passion for gaming and eagerness to represent Australia.”

The move marks the third year of the partnership between the Samsung and the esports organisation and comes off the back of Legacy Esports' presence at PAX Australia 2019 and the team's first boot camp in South Korea last year.



Framed as a "global development tour" by Samsung, this saw Legacy Esports collaborate with Gen.G and participate in several training workshops with Korean esports players and coaches.



“We look forward to the future as we move into the third year of our partnership with Samsung and are excited about what we can continue to achieve together,” said Tim Wendell, Head of Esports, Legacy Esports.



Legacy Esports recently shored up their staff for 2020, hiring Jensen Goh as their Head League of Legends Coach and Kori “Vandie” Hallows as an in-house streamer and content expert.



According to Wendell, “The support we have received from Samsung has been fundamental to the development of our athletes and we can’t wait to explore new ways to collaborate.”



