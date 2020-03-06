Coronavirus cited as Australia Razr launch gets delayed

(PC World) on

Credit: Fergus Halliday

Motorola has delayed the launch of their first foldable smartphone in Australia, citing coronavrius concerns.

In a statement sent to PC World Australia, Motorola say that ““The situation in China is inevitably impacting the launch and availability of the motorola razr."

"Most of our factories in China have reopened and are operational, albeit on a limited basis due to health, public transportation and travel limitations. The remaining factories located in the Hubei region, will open in line with the policies of the respective regional government.

The company say they "are leveraging the full strength of our global manufacturing and distribution networks and anticipate the razr will be on shelf in Australia by mid to end of March 2020.”

Originally, the Motorola Razr was due to launch locally on February 24th for an RRP of AU$2699. For more on pricing for Motorola's first foldable smartphone, click here.

The new Motorola Razr boasts a 6.2-inch Flex View display on the inside and a smaller 2.7-inch on the outside. Under the hood, the new Motorola Razr runs on a Snapdragon 710 processor, Android Pie, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device is also outfitted with a 16-megapixel (f/1.7) front-facing camera and a 5-megapixel internal camera.

Though nothing is for certain, it's likely that this delay puts the Razr even more in closer competition with Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip. Previously, the Z Flip was expected to have the edge on pricing. For a quick run-down of how it compares to Samsung's similar-looking Galaxy Z Flip, click here.

Previously, it wasn't clear whether or when Samsung's foldable would be available in Australia while the Razr had a seemingly-solid release date. For potential buyers of these devices, the choice was between a more expensive foldable now or a cheaper foldable later. Now, with Motorola's device delayed to March, there's a good chance that the two devices may launch much closer together than either company wants. 

This story is developing...




Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags MotorolaRAZR

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?