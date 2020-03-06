MSI's Prestige P100 Desktop pitches itself as an alternative to the pricey Mac Pro

(PC World) on

Credit: MSI

MSI's latest addition to Nvidia's Studio initative comes with minimalist looks and an Intel Core i9 9900K CPU.

The new Prestige P100 desktop features a slick and slim minimalist form-factor that echoes super-expensive Apple's Mac Pro. Then, under the hood, the desktop is equipped with up to an MSI NVIDIA RTX 2080 Ti desktop graphics card, 64GB of memory and the aforementioned Core i9 9900K processor.

Better yet, MSI are using standardized components here - which means you'll be able to easily swap things out and upgrade your build over time.

As is often their way, MSI say they're using an "innovative" thermal module that provides smoother cooling airflows for the CPU, GPU and PSY inside the Prestige 100.

The desktop PC also ships with NVIDIA RTX Studio Drivers that promise to provide unlocked performance boosts and new features in select content creation apps.

In Australia, the MSI Prestige P100 is set to retail for AU$2799 and is available in two colors.

Credit: MSI



Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags msiNvidia StudioPrestige P100

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?