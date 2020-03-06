Superloop brings back $21 Black Friday NBN deal

(PC World) on

Credit: Superloop

Superloop have resurrected their Black Friday discount for their contract-free NBN plans.

The promotion essentially gives you $21 off your monthly bill for the first six months. Instead of throwing down 79.95/month for Superloop's 500GB NBN100 plan, you'll get away with paying just $58.95.

After those six months are up, your bill reverts to the $79. However, again, the plan is no-contract - so there's nothing stopping you from changing to a cheaper provider when you get there.

If you need a little more upload, Superloop's also have a 500GB NBN100 plan with 40mbps upload speeds that's eligible for the same discount.

Alternatively, if you just want to avoid dealing with the 500GB download limit outright, you can just opt for either of Superloop's Unlimited NBN 100 deals. You can check out the widget below for a rundown of how Superloop's NBN 100 plans sit relative to their competition.

If you're looking to sign up for an NBN plan but don't necessarily need the speeds of the 100Mbps tier, the discount also extends to Superloop's NBN 50 and NBN 25 plans.

Rather than the usual monthly fee of $78.95, you can get Superloop's Unlimited NBN 50 plan for $57.95 per month for the first six months. The widget below shows how that compares to other Unlimited NBN50 plans:



Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags NBNSuperloop

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?