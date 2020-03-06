This insightful Intel video explains how CPUs are made, in words you can actually understand

From the concept stages all the way to store shelves.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Intel

Yes, computer processors work. But have you ever wondered how they work? Today, Intel published a fascinating animated video outlining “key concepts and their roles in chip manufacturing.” The chatty “Chip” spokesprocessor that walks you through the video brings up memories of the cringeworthy Clippy introduced by Microsoft in Office 97 (and killed in 2014), nevertheless, it’s well worth spending five minutes to watch it if you’ve ever been interested in how the brain of your computer comes to life.

PC enthusiasts often toss around terms like transistors, silicon wafers, photolithography masks, interconnects, and substrates. Intel’s video provides a great high-level overview over what all that really means. Better yet, it does it in a friendly, approachable manner that you can actually wrap your mind around even if you don’t have an engineering degree. After watching it, you’ll better appreciate all the hard work that goes into the badass CPU at the heart of your gaming rig.

Check it out!

Want to dive even deeper down the rabbit hole? Yesterday, Intel also published a video diving deeper into transistor technology specifically, though it’s not quite as accessible for non-technical types. “Learn more about how we turn sand into the silicon chips that power the world,” it promises.

Intel’s been pushing more helpful information recently. Earlier this year, the company threw open the doors to its secretive overclocking labs, revealing what Intel engineers use to push CPU clocks to 11.

If you’re interested in more nuts-and-bolts looks inside how your PC’s components are made, several factory tours have shed light on various pieces of hardware. These aren’t as high-level as Intel’s chip video—they don’t explain basic concepts, just show you how the sausage is made—but they’re nevertheless illuminating.

We’ve taken our cameras inside a Gigabyte motherboard factory, while Gamers Nexus provided deep dives into the manufacturing of AMD’s Ryzen coolers, Cooler Master and DeepCool liquid coolers, NZXT cases, tempered glass, and copper heatpipes. We’ve embedded them all below for your viewing pleasure.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Brad Chacos

Brad Chacos

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?