Why doesn't Telstra offer the 512GB version of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G?

galaxy-s20-ultra-bump-100831718-orig.jpg Credit: Christopher Hebert/iDG

Telstra's latest line-up of Galaxy flagships has something of a hole in it.



Throwing your lot in with the telco for your mobile connectivity needs might get you plenty of perks like data-free streaming for Apple Music and sports like the AFL, AFLW, NRL and A-League. However, if you're looking to pick up a Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G with the largest amount of on-board storage possible - you're out of luck.

Telstra do have the most powerful device in Samsung's 2020 Galaxy lineup but only in the smaller 128GB size. You can see a round-up of Telstra's post-paid mobile plans for the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G below:

Reached for comment, Telstra told us that there's no specific reason why they're aren't stocking the 512GB version of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.



"Customers can expand their storage through the microSD cards (up to 1TB) if they need that much data. They can also purchase the 512GB Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G and sign up to one of our month-on-month plans if they want to be on Australia’s best mobile network."

You could speculate that the reason they aren't looking to stock the beastliest of Samsung's S20 range might be the high-end RRP. It is Samsung's most expensive device to date, after all. However, it's just as likely that Telstra don't want to overwhelm potential customers with too many options.



Last year's Galaxy lineup gave you three models (the S10, S10+ and S10 5G) to choose from. This year's roster offers Telstra customers no less than six models of varying size and specs to decide between.



Still, if you simply gotta get your hands on the version of Samsung's S20 Ultra 5G with the full 512GB of storage, your options are either to buy outright or get one on a post-paid plan through Vodafone.



Of the three major telcos, Vodafone is the only one that offers the 512GB Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on a post-paid mobile plan. They might not have a 5G network (yet) but they do have the device you're looking for.You can check the widget below for a round-up of their Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G post-paid plans.



There is one final workaround in the form of Woolworths Mobile.



The supermarket-branded NVMO runs on top the Telstra network and also stock the 512GB version of the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. You won't be able to get the full 5G connectivity experience that the S20 Ultra 5G is capable of delivering but you will get a free set of Galaxy Buds+ and a 10% discount (up to $600) on one grocery shop each month for the duration of your post-paid plan.



Check out the widget below for a round-up of Woolworths Mobile plans for the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G:



