Woolworths look to woo early adopters with S20+ and S20 Ultra discounts

(PC World) on

samsung-s10-note-10-lite-100825920-orig.jpg

samsung-s10-note-10-lite-100825920-orig.jpg

Credit: Samsung

Woolworths are offering to shave $250 off the price of the new Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G for both existing and new customers.

The promotion lasts until the 5th of March and also includes a free set of Galaxy Buds+ and a 10% discount (up to $600) on one grocery shop each month for the duration of the plan.

Woolworths will be taking preorders for Samsung's latest from 9AM today.

Woolworths Head of Mobile, James McMurrough, says that “As technology is such an integral part of our everyday lives, Woolworths is committed to offering the latest devices at supermarket prices on Woolworths Mobile Phone Plans."

Meanwhile, Woolworths are also offering the Galaxy S20 for "as little" as $56.05 per month on a 36-month handset payment plan.

Interestingly, the NVMO are sticking both 4G and 5G variants of the S20 and S20+ and promising to let consumers "stream, download, and post at seriously fast speeds with 5G" - despite Woolworths not actually being able to deliver that just yet.

According to the small print, "5G services only supported in 5G network enabled locations and on eligible networks. 5G will be available on Woolworths Mobile in the future. This phone is fully compatible with our 4G network and you’ll continue to get the same great speeds as you do today."

To take advantage of the deal while it lasts, click here or sign up using the widgets on this page. For more info on the differences between the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra, check out our breakdown here.


Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags samsungGalaxy S20 UltraGalaxy S20+

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?