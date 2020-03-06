Woolworths look to woo early adopters with S20+ and S20 Ultra discounts

samsung-s10-note-10-lite-100825920-orig.jpg Credit: Samsung

Woolworths are offering to shave $250 off the price of the new Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G for both existing and new customers.

The promotion lasts until the 5th of March and also includes a free set of Galaxy Buds+ and a 10% discount (up to $600) on one grocery shop each month for the duration of the plan.



Woolworths will be taking preorders for Samsung's latest from 9AM today.



Woolworths Head of Mobile, James McMurrough, says that “As technology is such an integral part of our everyday lives, Woolworths is committed to offering the latest devices at supermarket prices on Woolworths Mobile Phone Plans."

Meanwhile, Woolworths are also offering the Galaxy S20 for "as little" as $56.05 per month on a 36-month handset payment plan.



Interestingly, the NVMO are sticking both 4G and 5G variants of the S20 and S20+ and promising to let consumers "stream, download, and post at seriously fast speeds with 5G" - despite Woolworths not actually being able to deliver that just yet.





According to the small print, "5G services only supported in 5G network enabled locations and on eligible networks. 5G will be available on Woolworths Mobile in the future. This phone is fully compatible with our 4G network and you’ll continue to get the same great speeds as you do today."



To take advantage of the deal while it lasts, click here or sign up using the widgets on this page. For more info on the differences between the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra, check out our breakdown here.





