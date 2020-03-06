Samsung's new Galaxy Buds+ go big on battery life

Credit: Samsung

Samsung's latest true wireless earbuds are offering several big upgrades on their predecessors.

To begin with, the new earbuds feature AKG-tuned sound that combines the potential of a both dedicated tweeter and a woofer. The Galaxy Buds+ also feature three microphones, one on the inside plus two on the outside.

Not just content with improving sound quality, these additions also promise better Ambient Sound - allowing you to tune the outside world in and out as necessary. You can also now trigger select Spotify shortcuts like jumping right into a playlist.

Samsung have also looked to improve ease-of-use with multiple devices. Once paired with a Galaxy smartphone, Galaxy Buds+ will be automatically available on all other devices tethered to the same Samsung account. You'll be able to change which device they're connected through the media menu on your phone - rather than fumbling around with Bluetooth settings.



Last but not least, there's the battery life. The Galaxy Buds+ feature eleven hours of playback per charge, with another eleven hours packed into the charger case for a total of twenty-two hours. This is a huge improvement on the previous Galaxy Buds and IconX earbuds.



Samsung are throwing in a free set of Galaxy Buds+ with the preorder of any Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20+ 5G or Galaxy S20 Ultra before the 3rd of March.



In Australia, the Galaxy Buds+ are available from today for AU$299.





