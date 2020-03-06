Samsung partner with Microsoft to bring Forza to mobile

microsoft-project-xcloud-forza-100775833-orig.jpg Credit: Microsoft

To encourage early adopters to get the most out of the Galaxy S20's 120Hz display, Samsung are partnering with Microsoft to bring Forza to the Galaxy App Store.

The first entry in the popular racing series available on mobile, Forza Street promises "all the fun, attention to graphics detail and speed that Forza is known for." As per the page for the game in the Galaxy Store, it looks like the title will include immersive story-driven events, multiplayer races and a ton of drivable cars.



Samsung are billing the game announcement as an evolution of their previous alliance with Microsoft and a showpiece for the hardware capabilities of the new Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra.



According to Samsung, "This is just the beginning of our gaming partnership with Xbox."



The company say they're working with Microsoft on a premium game streaming experience, with more details to be announced later this year. Hopefully, this new experience offers more than the PlayGalaxy Link - which was launched late last year.



Forza Street is available for pre-registration now on the Galaxy Store. You can find out more about the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra here.

