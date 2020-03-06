Samsung partner with Microsoft to bring Forza to mobile

(PC World) on

microsoft-project-xcloud-forza-100775833-orig.jpg

microsoft-project-xcloud-forza-100775833-orig.jpg

Credit: Microsoft

To encourage early adopters to get the most out of the Galaxy S20's 120Hz display, Samsung are partnering with Microsoft to bring Forza to the Galaxy App Store.

The first entry in the popular racing series available on mobile, Forza Street promises "all the fun, attention to graphics detail and speed that Forza is known for." As per the page for the game in the Galaxy Store, it looks like the title will include immersive story-driven events, multiplayer races and a ton of drivable cars.

Samsung are billing the game announcement as an evolution of their previous alliance with Microsoft and a showpiece for the hardware capabilities of the new Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra.

According to Samsung, "This is just the beginning of our gaming partnership with Xbox."

The company say they're working with Microsoft on a premium game streaming experience, with more details to be announced later this year. Hopefully, this new experience offers more than the PlayGalaxy Link - which was launched late last year.

Forza Street is available for pre-registration now on the Galaxy Store. You can find out more about the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra here.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags samsungForza Street

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?