Vodafone vs Telstra: Who has the best Galaxy S20 plans?

Looking to snag yourself one of Samsung's newest Galaxy smartphones but can't decide between Vodafone or Telstra?

Here's a quick run-down of how Vodafone and Telstra compare when it comes to post-paid plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Vodafone vs Telstra: Who has the best Samsung Galaxy S20 Plans

If you're a frequent flyer, the best benefit of going with Vodafone is that is that you get cheap and convenient roaming for $5 per day. They're also often a little cheaper and better from a value-per-GB perspective. For example, the $65 Red Plan gets you double the data of Optus's $65 My Plan Plus.

Of course, throwing in with Telstra does net you some important benefits. You get access to the better and faster 4GX and 5G network speeds. You also get data-free music streaming for Apple Music and data-free sports streaming of things like the AFL, AFLW, NRL and A-League.

