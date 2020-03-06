Samsung advertise their next foldable before it's even announced

samsung-galaxy-fold-2-100816103-orig.jpg Credit: Samsung

Samsung have shown off the yet-to-be-announced Galaxy Z Flip in advertisement at this year's Academy Awards.

Samsung just showed off the entire Z Flip during its Oscars ad. Small print says screen crease is normal, heh pic.twitter.com/uBesJ0FonT — nilay patel (@reckless) February 10, 2020

The video, seen in the tweet above, confirms a lot of existing rumors around the devices design and capabilities. It also confirms that Samsung's next foldable will differ from their first, opting for a more-compact vertical form-factor akin to something like the new Razr.

Like Motorola's foldable, the Z Flip appears to also feature an external mini-display that can be used for things like notifications and caller ID.

Expect more info on the Galaxy Z Flip to come during Samsung's Unpacked 2020 hardware event later this week.