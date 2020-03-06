Samsung outs its new folding Galaxy flip phone in a surprising Oscar ad

The biggest leak of all time.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: IDG

The first Unpacked event of 2020 doesn't kick off for another 36 hours, but Samsung is too excited to keep quiet. In a surprise TV ad rolling moments after Brad Pitt won his first Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, Samsung took the wraps off its next folding phone.

The whimsical 15-second ad was set to French swing song Comic Strip by Serge Gainsbourg and features numerous shots of the new phone opening and closing. We didn't learn much that we didn't already know, though we did get to see the tint front display in action., so we know for sure you'll be able to answer or dismiss incoming calls. We also got a clear look at the dual camera, as well as the phone's purple or black.

Just last week, Mototola launched its own foldable flip phone in a revival of the iconic RAZR brand, and based on the images in the ad, the two phones have a very similar look. Motorola's phone is already off to a bumpy start, however, after CNET's torture test barely lasted just 27,000 folds

Samsung's second folding phone will reportedly be called the Galaxy Z Flip, but it's unclear whether it's a follow-up or a companion to the $2,000 Galaxy Fold. With a smaller screen, this phone is rumored to be significantly cheaper.

The slogan "Change the shape of the future" appeared just before the end along with a teaser for Unpacked on February 11. Of note, all of the images shown treated the two screens separately, with the top showing an image and the bottom featuring controls. 

Michael Simon

Michael Simon

PC World (US online)
