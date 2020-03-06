Amazon round out local roster with Echo Show 8

Credit: Amazon

Amazon has announced Australian availability for the Amazon Echo Show 8.

Essentially, this new smart speaker is a slight upgrade on the previous Echo Show 5. It features a 8-inch HD display, a 1-megapixel camera with built-in camera shutter and a beefier set of 2-inch speakers.

In terms of size it fits neatly between the aforementioned Echo Show 5 and the 10-inch Echo Show. Otherwise, you’re getting very much the same experience in terms of smart home integrations and hands-free functionality via the on-board Amazon Alexa smart assistant.

All up, the Echo Show 8 is about $100 more expensive than the Echo Show 5 but, for that premium, you do a bigger screen and better sound output.

Better still, Amazon are actually running a preorder promotion that actually cuts the price of the Echo Show 8 down from AU$229 to AU$114 until the 25th of February - which is a pretty steep discount. You can take advantage over this deal while it lasts by Clicking here.

The Amazon Echo Show 8 officially launches in Australia on February 26th at an RRP of AU$229.



