Best Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S20 Plans

Samsung’s Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra have arrived - but how much will they cost through Vodafone?

While the baseline Samsung’s Galaxy S20 isn’t the most expensive device in the lineup, it’s far from affordable. That goes double for the S20+ and S20 Ultra. With that in mind, it make more sense to buy your next smartphone on a post-paid plan rather than outright.

What’s more, if you're a frequent flyer, the best benefit of going with Vodafone is that is that you get cheap and convenient roaming for $5 per day. They're also often a little cheaper and better from a value-per-GB perspective. For example, the $45 Red Plan gets you double the data of Telstra's $50 Small Mobile Plan for a lower price-point.

You can check out a round-up of Vodafone’s S20 plans below:

Best Vodafone Galaxy S20 (128GB) 24 month plans

Best Vodafone Galaxy S20 (128GB) 36 month plans

Best Vodafone Galaxy S20 5G (128GB) 24 month plans

Best Vodafone Galaxy S20 5G (128GB) 36 month plans

Best Vodafone Galaxy S20+ 5G (128GB) 24 month plans

Best Vodafone Galaxy S20+ 5G (128GB) 36 month plans

Best Vodafone Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G (128GB) 24 month plans

Best Vodafone Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G (128GB) 36 month plans


How much does the Galaxy S20 usually cost?

In Australia, the Samsung Galaxy S20 starts at a recommended retail price of AU$1349 for the 128GB model. If you want more storage, you're looking at paying AU$1699 for the 512GB version of the Galaxy S20+ or AU$2299 for the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Usually, Telcos take the cost of the device and divide it by either 24 or 36 months. In the case of the cheapest Galaxy S20, you're looking at something between AU$56/month and AU$37/month plus the cost of the plan itself - which can vary based on the amount of data and extras you bundle in with it.

How does Vodafone compare to other Australian telcos?


